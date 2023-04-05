Vision Capital Management Inc. Acquires 32 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Vision Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,846 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at $47,000. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on COST. Barclays began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $510.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $540.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $550.16.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

COST traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $495.94. 740,014 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,937,209. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $495.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $489.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $406.51 and a 1-year high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $55.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.45%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total transaction of $999,505.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,252,162. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total value of $733,425.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,934,972.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total transaction of $999,505.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at $12,252,162. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,068 shares of company stock worth $2,992,156 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Featured Articles

