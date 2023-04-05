Vision Capital Management Inc. Has $7.30 Million Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Vision Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,292 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for approximately 1.4% of Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $7,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 3,136 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,640 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 10,025 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Barn Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.24.

CVS Health Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of CVS traded up $0.95 on Wednesday, hitting $77.20. 3,241,430 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,129,334. The company has a market capitalization of $99.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.72. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $72.11 and a one year high of $107.73.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $83.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.37 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.56%.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.