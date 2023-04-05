Vision Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Vision Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 711 shares during the quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $2,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CarMax in the second quarter worth $30,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in CarMax by 100.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in CarMax by 72.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in CarMax by 111.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter.

Get CarMax alerts:

CarMax Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of KMX stock traded down $2.10 on Wednesday, reaching $61.40. 774,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,302,231. CarMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $106.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About CarMax

KMX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on CarMax from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on CarMax from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Argus cut CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CarMax in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.30.

(Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

See Also

