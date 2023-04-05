Vision Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Vision Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 440,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 54,539 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 3.3% of Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $17,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Ballast Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 64,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 29,444 shares in the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 63,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 93.1% in the fourth quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 13,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 6,315 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VWO traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,073,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,974,438. The company has a market cap of $70.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.34. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $46.80.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

