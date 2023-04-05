Vision Capital Management Inc. Sells 407 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Vision Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Texas Instruments by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV grew its position in Texas Instruments by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 2,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total transaction of $557,424.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,139,036.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $212,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,363,171.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total transaction of $557,424.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,139,036.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded down $4.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $175.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,177,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,272,368. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $144.46 and a 52 week high of $186.30. The stock has a market cap of $159.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 4.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $176.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.78.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 61.06%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on TXN shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.70.

About Texas Instruments

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

Featured Articles

