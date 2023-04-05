WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME) Receives $13.75 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.75.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WKME shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on WalkMe from $10.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on WalkMe from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on WalkMe from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on WalkMe from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of WalkMe in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WalkMe in the third quarter worth $39,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WalkMe by 254.2% in the third quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 856,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,276,000 after acquiring an additional 614,339 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of WalkMe in the third quarter worth $43,000. EVR Research LP grew its holdings in shares of WalkMe by 14.6% in the third quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 3,177,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,005,000 after acquiring an additional 404,361 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WalkMe by 18.8% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 74,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 11,833 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.04% of the company’s stock.

WalkMe Stock Performance

NASDAQ WKME opened at $10.16 on Wednesday. WalkMe has a twelve month low of $6.87 and a twelve month high of $17.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.25 and its 200 day moving average is $9.44.

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. WalkMe had a negative return on equity of 105.46% and a negative net margin of 37.81%. The company had revenue of $64.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.75 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that WalkMe will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

About WalkMe

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

