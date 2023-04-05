Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 26,190 Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 26,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,263,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 198.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 120.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

SCHO opened at $48.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.33. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $47.78 and a 12 month high of $49.64.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.