Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Price Target to $37.00

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 10.51% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group upgraded Bank OZK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $48.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Bank OZK from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Bank OZK from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:OZK opened at $33.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.38. Bank OZK has a 1 year low of $31.48 and a 1 year high of $49.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.20.

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $360.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.35 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 40.86%. Analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 0.9% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 50,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the fourth quarter valued at $31,275,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 1.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 30,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 75.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 548,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,040,000 after buying an additional 236,021 shares in the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

