Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.76

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.76 and traded as high as $8.78. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund shares last traded at $8.78, with a volume of 56,029 shares.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.75 and a 200-day moving average of $8.85.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Company Profile
Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.
