Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.76

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.76 and traded as high as $8.78. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund shares last traded at $8.78, with a volume of 56,029 shares.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.75 and a 200-day moving average of $8.85.

Get Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund alerts:

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $157,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 356,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,073,000 after buying an additional 33,249 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 250,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after buying an additional 22,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 589,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,074,000 after buying an additional 30,371 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.