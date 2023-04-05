Wilsey Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Wilsey Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 765,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,259,000. Warner Bros. Discovery accounts for approximately 1.7% of Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boyar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,370,000. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 448,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after acquiring an additional 52,281 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $385,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,938,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,859,000. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $14.86. 5,697,126 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,885,572. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.69. The company has a market capitalization of $36.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.47.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WBD. Guggenheim raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wolfe Research raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Macquarie upped their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.31.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

