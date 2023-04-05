Wilsey Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,937 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Wilsey Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,334 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,937 shares during the period. The Cigna Group comprises about 7.2% of Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $30,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 82 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in The Cigna Group by 178.4% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in The Cigna Group in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management grew its position in The Cigna Group by 370.4% in the fourth quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 127 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CI. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $347.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $359.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of The Cigna Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $370.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.00.

Insider Activity

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

In other news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $470,260.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,213,942.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $236,130.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,912,272.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $470,260.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,213,942.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,752 shares of company stock worth $8,008,479. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Cigna Group stock traded up $7.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $264.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,188,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,779,036. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $240.11 and a 1-year high of $340.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $284.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $302.38. The company has a market cap of $78.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.62.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.12. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $45.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This is a boost from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.01%.

The Cigna Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

See Also

