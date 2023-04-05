WisdomTree India ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:IXSE) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Shares of WisdomTree India ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:IXSE – Get Rating) rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.02 and last traded at $30.02. Approximately 124 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.92.

WisdomTree India ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $6.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.44.

Get WisdomTree India ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in WisdomTree India ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in WisdomTree India ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:IXSE – Get Rating) by 106.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.48% of WisdomTree India ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

WisdomTree India ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree India ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (IXSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracksa market-cap-weighted index of non-state-owned Indian equities. IXSE was launched on Apr 4, 2019 and is managed by WisdomTree.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree India ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree India ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.