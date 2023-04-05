WOW-token (WOW) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $285.88 Million

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 5th. One WOW-token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0286 or 0.00000101 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, WOW-token has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar. WOW-token has a market cap of $285.88 million and approximately $14.25 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00004154 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000967 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00009568 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00023499 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WOW-token Profile

WOW is a token. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WOW-token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02856339 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $14.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

