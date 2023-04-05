Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Price Hits $311.70 on Top Exchanges

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. During the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. One Wrapped BNB token can now be purchased for approximately $311.70 or 0.01116775 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a total market capitalization of $1.10 billion and $120.22 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped BNB Token Profile

Wrapped BNB’s genesis date was September 4th, 2020. Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 3,515,062 tokens. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.

BNB doesn’t conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.

Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

