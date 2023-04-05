X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 668,226 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 147% from the previous session’s volume of 270,455 shares.The stock last traded at $37.23 and had previously closed at $37.19.

X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.31. The stock has a market cap of $729.12 million, a P/E ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $285,000. One Capital Management LLC raised its stake in X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF by 128.1% during the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 56,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 31,909 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 33,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 7,316 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period.

X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (SNPE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 ESG index. The fund tracks a principles-selected, market cap-weighted index of US large-cap securities. SNPE was launched on Jun 26, 2019 and is managed by Xtrackers.

