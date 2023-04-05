Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $13.67

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.67 and last traded at $13.74, with a volume of 146239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on XMTR shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Xometry from $55.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Xometry from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Xometry from $57.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Xometry from $45.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Xometry from $28.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Xometry Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $617.91 million, a PE ratio of -8.52 and a beta of -0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.58 and a 200 day moving average of $38.04. The company has a current ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Insider Activity at Xometry

Xometry ( NASDAQ:XMTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $98.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.32 million. Xometry had a negative net margin of 19.95% and a negative return on equity of 17.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xometry, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Xometry news, CEO Randolph Altschuler sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $703,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,207.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James M. Rallo sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total value of $342,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,976 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $649,358.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XMTR. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Xometry during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xometry during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xometry during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Xometry in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Xometry by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

About Xometry

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling.

Further Reading

