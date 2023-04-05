XSGD (XSGD) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.27 Million

XSGD (XSGD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. XSGD has a total market cap of $72.08 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, XSGD has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. One XSGD token can currently be bought for approximately $0.75 or 0.00002672 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XSGD Profile

XSGD was first traded on October 4th, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 83,617,320 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,391,260 tokens. The official website for XSGD is www.straitsx.com. XSGD’s official message board is www.straitsx.com/sg/blog. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @straitsx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

XSGD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar-backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XSGD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XSGD using one of the exchanges listed above.

