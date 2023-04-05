YES WORLD Tops One Day Volume of $1.74 Million (YES)

YES WORLD (YES) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. During the last seven days, YES WORLD has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar. One YES WORLD token can currently be bought for $0.0171 or 0.00000061 BTC on major exchanges. YES WORLD has a market capitalization of $14.48 million and approximately $1.74 million worth of YES WORLD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

YES WORLD Profile

YES WORLD’s genesis date was April 11th, 2022. YES WORLD’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 847,607,839 tokens. YES WORLD’s official Twitter account is @yesworld24 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for YES WORLD is medium.com/@yesworld24. YES WORLD’s official website is yesworld.io. The Reddit community for YES WORLD is https://reddit.com/r/yesworld24.

YES WORLD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “YesWorld aims to use green technology to reduce carbon footprints. It is leveraging a unique technology to develop energy-saving products. YesWorld is striving to bring this revolutionary heat reduction technology.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YES WORLD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YES WORLD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YES WORLD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

