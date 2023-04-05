YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,760 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in NIKE by 138.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 6,518 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $58,392,000 after acquiring an additional 38,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim boosted their target price on NIKE from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays upgraded shares of NIKE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $131.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $122.00 price objective on NIKE in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

NIKE Price Performance

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry acquired 557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,466,412. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Peter B. Henry bought 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NKE stock opened at $122.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $190.67 billion, a PE ratio of 35.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $122.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.12. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.22 and a 52-week high of $139.14.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 35.98%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 39.19%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

