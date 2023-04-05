YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 522 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APO has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Apollo Global Management from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $84.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Insider Activity

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

In related news, insider John J. Suydam sold 33,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $2,400,048.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 277,076 shares in the company, valued at $19,949,472. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider John J. Suydam sold 33,333 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $2,333,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 328,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,027,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider John J. Suydam sold 33,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $2,400,048.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 277,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,949,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,667 shares of company stock worth $7,898,208. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of APO stock opened at $62.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.14, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.68. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a one year low of $45.62 and a one year high of $74.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is -28.67%.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded by Marc Rowan in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

