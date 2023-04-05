YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,740 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,894,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $708,348,000. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $401,963,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $283,822,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 310.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,001,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $667,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270,300 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth about $402,287,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $125.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.29.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total value of $4,453,547.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,976. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.71, for a total transaction of $46,412.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,793 shares in the company, valued at $3,364,658.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total value of $4,453,547.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 68,102 shares of company stock valued at $12,320,188. 14.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of META opened at $214.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $556.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $228.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $181.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.52.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

