YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,157 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $2,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 10.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,260,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062,575 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,279,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,460 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,020,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,442,000 after purchasing an additional 243,926 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,155,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,144,000 after purchasing an additional 199,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Airbnb by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,663,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,732,000 after buying an additional 1,149,900 shares during the period. 39.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of ABNB opened at $115.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.91 and a 1-year high of $174.64. The stock has a market cap of $74.24 billion, a PE ratio of 42.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $120.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.21. Airbnb had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 22.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

ABNB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Airbnb from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Airbnb from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.27.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 333,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.12, for a total transaction of $44,706,487.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,666,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,507,058.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 333,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.12, for a total transaction of $44,706,487.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,666,769 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,507,058.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.61, for a total value of $243,677.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 202,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,925,448.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,406,035 shares of company stock worth $298,621,288 in the last 90 days. 32.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Airbnb

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.