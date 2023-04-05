YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Sells 1,364 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,364 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 587.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

NYSE:PNC opened at $120.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.27 and a 1 year high of $188.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $146.92 and a 200-day moving average of $153.92.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 17th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $198.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak bought 6,550 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $153.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 482,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,070,883.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William S. Demchak acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $129.70 per share, for a total transaction of $129,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,349 shares in the company, valued at $68,137,765.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William S. Demchak acquired 6,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $153.38 per share, with a total value of $1,004,639.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,070,883.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

