Zenyatta Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 110,000 Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Zenyatta Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 110,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,090,000. Boston Scientific comprises approximately 2.8% of Zenyatta Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,886,236 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,527,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708,496 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 20,806,144 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $775,455,000 after acquiring an additional 4,088,589 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 20,117,670 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $779,157,000 after acquiring an additional 793,970 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,093,551 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $584,572,000 after acquiring an additional 432,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,867,256 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $614,181,000 after acquiring an additional 45,404 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $1,315,980.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,140,126.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total value of $321,542.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,102,398.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $1,315,980.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,140,126.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,885 shares of company stock worth $6,204,217 over the last 90 days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BSX has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.18.

Shares of BSX traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.48. 1,190,716 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,728,704. The firm has a market cap of $72.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.27, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.79. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $34.98 and a 12-month high of $50.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.88.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 5.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical procedures. It operates through the MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The MedSurg segment includes Urology and Neuromodulation. The Cardiovascular segment consists of Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions.

