Zenyatta Capital Management LP Has $9.02 Million Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Zenyatta Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Chipotle Mexican Grill makes up 5.0% of Zenyatta Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Zenyatta Capital Management LP’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $9,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 43.3% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 467 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 106.3% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 79,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $119,630,000 after acquiring an additional 41,020 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 12.5% in the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of CMG stock traded down $15.28 on Wednesday, hitting $1,719.56. 23,929 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,104. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $1,196.28 and a one year high of $1,754.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,604.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,537.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $8.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.88 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 40.96%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 41.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CMG. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,080.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,986.00 to $2,084.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,825.00 to $1,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,847.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 2,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,633.11, for a total value of $3,581,410.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,128,219.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,646.82, for a total transaction of $9,281,477.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,448,306.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 2,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,633.11, for a total transaction of $3,581,410.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,128,219.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,427 shares of company stock valued at $17,051,886 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

