Zenyatta Capital Management LP Takes $1.28 Million Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Zenyatta Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 15,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 68.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,416,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,455,083,000 after acquiring an additional 7,514,505 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at about $451,711,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 123.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,183,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757,682 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 152.3% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,500,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509,589 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 479.4% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,390,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,483 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Alistair Darling sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total transaction of $189,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,465 shares in the company, valued at $3,263,835.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Alistair Darling sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total transaction of $189,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,263,835.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 44,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total value of $4,358,515.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 348,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,824,933.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 341,699 shares of company stock worth $33,143,046 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Morgan Stanley Stock Down 1.1 %

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Wolfe Research cut Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.63.

NYSE MS traded down $0.91 on Wednesday, hitting $83.91. 780,647 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,840,739. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.74 and a 200 day moving average of $88.79. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $72.05 and a twelve month high of $100.99. The company has a market capitalization of $141.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.73%. The firm had revenue of $12.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.16 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 50.49%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

