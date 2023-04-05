Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Receives $56.84 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.75.

ZION has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. TheStreet downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Down 4.8 %

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $27.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 4.78, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.11. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $22.55 and a 12-month high of $66.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.71 and its 200 day moving average is $48.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $988.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.05 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 18.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.28%.

Insider Activity at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In related news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 2,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $118,784.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,221 shares in the company, valued at $1,015,637.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total value of $326,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,509 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,659.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 2,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $118,784.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,637.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,932 shares of company stock worth $693,458 over the last quarter. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zions Bancorporation, National Association

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 66,611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 14,448 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 12,057 shares of the bank’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,500,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $122,922,000 after purchasing an additional 186,631 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter worth $2,146,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 108,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,329,000 after purchasing an additional 22,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.