133,589 Shares in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR) Purchased by FirstPurpose Wealth LLC

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 133,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,825,000. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF comprises 1.6% of FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 1,349.0% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 248.9% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 166.5% during the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 4,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth about $105,000.

Shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF stock opened at $21.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $516.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 1.27. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $19.12 and a 12-month high of $29.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.57.

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

