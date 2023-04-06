136,550 Shares in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 136,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,813,000. Strs Ohio owned 0.09% of Biogen at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Biogen by 526.7% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 94 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Biogen by 50.0% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Biogen by 564.7% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BIIB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Biogen from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $345.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.00.

Biogen Trading Up 3.2 %

Biogen stock opened at $283.99 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $274.87 and its 200-day moving average is $275.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.99. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.16 and a 1 year high of $311.88. The company has a market cap of $41.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.19.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Biogen

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.06, for a total value of $153,394.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at $767,510.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Profile

(Get Rating)

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.