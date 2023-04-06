2,000 Shares in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Purchased by NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ELV. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in Elevance Health by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Elevance Health by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,305,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Elevance Health by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Elevance Health by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total value of $6,714,986.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,876,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on ELV. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Elevance Health from $550.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Elevance Health from $581.00 to $571.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Elevance Health from $610.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $580.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Elevance Health from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $523.00 to $572.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $584.26.

Shares of ELV traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $483.80. 213,460 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,139,253. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $475.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $489.78. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $440.02 and a 52-week high of $549.52. The firm has a market cap of $114.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $39.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.62 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.88%.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

