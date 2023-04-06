2,000 Shares in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Bought by Accel Wealth Management

Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Q2 during the first quarter valued at $774,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Q2 by 54.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 10,226 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Q2 by 3.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Q2 by 25.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Q2 by 39.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 228,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,109,000 after buying an additional 65,252 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on QTWO shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Q2 from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Q2 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Q2 from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Q2 from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Q2 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.69.

In related news, EVP Kimberly Rutledge sold 8,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total transaction of $279,274.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,204,557.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Q2 news, EVP Kimberly Rutledge sold 8,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $279,274.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,204,557.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 2,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total value of $81,663.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 205,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,597,877.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 109,971 shares of company stock valued at $3,317,634. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:QTWO opened at $23.05 on Thursday. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.91 and a fifty-two week high of $60.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.10). Q2 had a negative return on equity of 11.58% and a negative net margin of 19.27%. The business had revenue of $146.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.17 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking and lending solutions. It offers its solutions to financial institutions, financial technology companies, alternative finance companies, and other innovative companies, wishing to incorporate banking into their customer engagement and servicing strategies.

