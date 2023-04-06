20,500 Shares in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Acquired by AMF Tjanstepension AB

AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 20,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZTO. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 420.1% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. 40.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ZTO shares. TheStreet raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. HSBC increased their price target on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ZTO Express (Cayman) presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.60.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Stock Performance

ZTO Express (Cayman) Increases Dividend

ZTO opened at $28.27 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.20. ZTO Express has a 1 year low of $16.27 and a 1 year high of $29.79. The company has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from ZTO Express (Cayman)’s previous — dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

(Get Rating)

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.