25,873 Shares in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Bought by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,514,000. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 251,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,869,000 after buying an additional 10,187 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 541,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,696,000 after purchasing an additional 12,950 shares in the last quarter. TL Private Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 138,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,020,000 after purchasing an additional 18,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

VUG opened at $244.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $238.17 and its 200-day moving average is $227.04. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.64 and a 1-year high of $283.87. The company has a market cap of $78.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

