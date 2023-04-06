2,622 Shares in General Electric (NYSE:GE) Bought by Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC

Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,622 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Addenda Capital Inc. purchased a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 37.5% in the third quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on General Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Argus increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.36.

General Electric Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE GE traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $94.21. 1,943,592 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,978,549. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,141.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.27. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $46.55 and a fifty-two week high of $97.87.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. General Electric had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $21.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that General Electric will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 6th. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently -1,066.67%.

General Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.