338 Shares in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Bought by Rice Partnership LLC

Rice Partnership LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESGU. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 9,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 11,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Whalerock Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter valued at $201,860,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $89.61. 147,324 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,073,155. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.03 and its 200 day moving average is $86.65. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.28 and a fifty-two week high of $100.86.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.