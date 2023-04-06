3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,251 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,570 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in 3M were worth $8,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 9,440.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. 65.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M Price Performance

Shares of MMM stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $102.26. 719,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,547,703. 3M has a 12 month low of $100.16 and a 12 month high of $154.66. The company has a market cap of $56.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.54.

3M Increases Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.06). 3M had a return on equity of 39.72% and a net margin of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 59.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on MMM. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.69.

3M Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Further Reading

