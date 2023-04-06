6,705 Shares in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Purchased by True Signal LP

True Signal LP purchased a new position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 262.9% during the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 36,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 26,228 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Kroger by 18.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,976,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,543,000 after acquiring an additional 302,406 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Kroger by 1.6% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 387,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,971,000 after purchasing an additional 6,168 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Kroger during the third quarter worth $372,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Kroger by 118.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Kroger stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,098,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,368,125. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.81 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $34.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.85.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.09. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $34.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Kroger’s payout ratio is 33.88%.

In other Kroger news, CFO Gary Millerchip sold 30,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $1,475,296.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,063,476.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $137,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,842,747.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gary Millerchip sold 30,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $1,475,296.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,063,476.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,481 shares of company stock valued at $5,928,025. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Kroger from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Stephens decreased their price target on Kroger from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Kroger from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.65.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

