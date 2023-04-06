745 Shares in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Bought by Catalyst Wealth Management LLC

Catalyst Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 745 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 7.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 87,653 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $42,011,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 56.8% in the third quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 759 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 9.2% in the third quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 771 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 14.9% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 4,598 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 95,954 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $45,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale
In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total transaction of $999,505.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,252,162. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total transaction of $733,425.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,093 shares in the company, valued at $4,934,972.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total value of $999,505.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,252,162. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,068 shares of company stock valued at $2,992,156. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Costco Wholesale Price Performance
COST stock opened at $481.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $406.51 and a 1 year high of $612.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $495.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $489.39.
Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $55.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.61 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 26.45%.
Costco Wholesale Company Profile
Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.
