745 Shares in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Bought by Catalyst Wealth Management LLC

Catalyst Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 745 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 7.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 87,653 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $42,011,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 56.8% in the third quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 759 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 9.2% in the third quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 771 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 14.9% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 4,598 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 95,954 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $45,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total transaction of $999,505.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,252,162. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total transaction of $733,425.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,093 shares in the company, valued at $4,934,972.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total value of $999,505.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,252,162. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,068 shares of company stock valued at $2,992,156. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Northcoast Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $574.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $510.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $549.56.

COST stock opened at $481.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $406.51 and a 1 year high of $612.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $495.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $489.39.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $55.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.61 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 26.45%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Featured Stories

