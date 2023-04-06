82,365 Shares in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Acquired by True Signal LP

True Signal LP bought a new position in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 82,365 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,000. True Signal LP owned about 0.08% of Sally Beauty as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 0.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 103,797 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 63,265 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 18.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 34.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 1.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 106,919 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter.

Sally Beauty Price Performance

NYSE SBH traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $14.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,507. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.95 and a twelve month high of $18.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty ( NYSE:SBH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 72.24%. The company had revenue of $957.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Sally Beauty’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Sally Beauty news, insider Mark Gregory Spinks sold 35,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total transaction of $609,134.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,217.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sally Beauty in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Sally Beauty in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $11.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the Sally Beauty Supply (SBS) and Beauty Systems Group (BSG) segments. The SBS segment offers domestic and international chain of retail stores and a consumer-facing e-commerce website that offers professional beauty supplies to both salon professionals and retail customers primarily in North America, Puerto Rico, and parts of Europe and South America.

