Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Tufton Capital Management

Tufton Capital Management lowered its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 72,759 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises approximately 1.8% of Tufton Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $7,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 134,436 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $14,760,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $622,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 556,839 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $63,140,000 after purchasing an additional 56,957 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 278,751 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $30,604,000 after purchasing an additional 5,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 361,526 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $39,692,000 after purchasing an additional 14,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $103,922.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,203 shares in the company, valued at $5,256,842.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $103,922.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,203 shares in the company, valued at $5,256,842.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $26,842.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,222,103.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,971 shares of company stock worth $199,140 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on ABT shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.88.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $104.91. 1,705,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,196,625. The stock has a market cap of $182.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.33 and its 200 day moving average is $104.36. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $93.25 and a 12 month high of $124.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 26.09%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 52.17%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

