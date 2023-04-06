ABCMETA Price Tops $0.0000 (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 6th. ABCMETA has a total market cap of $1.92 million and $3,792.59 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ABCMETA has traded 13.1% higher against the dollar. One ABCMETA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00008056 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00025355 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00030755 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00018753 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001445 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003515 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000129 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28,043.73 or 1.00013424 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000125 BTC.

ABCMETA Token Profile

ABCMETA (CRYPTO:META) is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00002087 USD and is up 12.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $2,756.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

