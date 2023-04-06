Acas LLC Purchases Shares of 3,088 The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Acas LLC purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. 73.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Marianne Catherine Brown purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.47 per share, for a total transaction of $267,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,984 shares in the company, valued at $533,844.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Marianne Catherine Brown bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.47 per share, for a total transaction of $267,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,984 shares in the company, valued at $533,844.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.31 per share, for a total transaction of $2,965,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 656,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,937,074.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 81,000 shares of company stock worth $4,706,960 and have sold 728,106 shares worth $58,067,403. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 1.1 %

SCHW traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.40. The company had a trading volume of 6,615,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,052,393. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $86.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $88.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.92.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SCHW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $81.50 to $67.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $109.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.27.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

