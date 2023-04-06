Accel Wealth Management Acquires 57 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 43.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 187 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,588,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,471,432,000 after acquiring an additional 996,990 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,582,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,858,892,000 after buying an additional 168,444 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 21.6% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,839,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,048,338,000 after buying an additional 4,412,664 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,869,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,044,000 after buying an additional 83,299 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.9% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 3,766,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,725,000 after buying an additional 34,190 shares during the period. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total value of $67,164,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,505,105,374.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at $20,069,621.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total value of $67,164,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,505,105,374.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 620,000 shares of company stock valued at $212,602,025. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Societe Generale cut shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Eli Lilly and from $455.00 to $444.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.11.

LLY stock opened at $362.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $344.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $276.83 and a 1 year high of $384.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $332.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $344.28.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 73.61% and a net margin of 21.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

