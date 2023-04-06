Accel Wealth Management Grows Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 185.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,404 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 912 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 82,650,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,962,533,000 after acquiring an additional 948,844 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,527,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,482,469,000 after acquiring an additional 6,127,129 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,847,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,549,923,000 after acquiring an additional 610,473 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,965,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,097,000 after acquiring an additional 820,606 shares during the period. Finally, Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 12,060,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,902,000 after buying an additional 102,403 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $100.53 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.79. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $93.20 and a 12 month high of $105.81.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

