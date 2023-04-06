Accel Wealth Management Has $91,000 Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,986 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 8.6% in the third quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 21,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 10,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 31,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $44.43 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.37. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.35 and a 1-year high of $57.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.18. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 284.29%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.46%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.87%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MO. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.55.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

