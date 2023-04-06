Accel Wealth Management Raises Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 5,000.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in MercadoLibre by 93.8% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 45.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 414.3% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 428.6% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Insider Transactions at MercadoLibre

In other news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,256.00, for a total value of $188,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Price Performance

NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,250.05 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,191.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,006.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $600.68 and a 12-month high of $1,329.49.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $1.14. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 29.09% and a net margin of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.92) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MELI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,620.00 to $1,770.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,450.00 to $1,685.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. New Street Research lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,350.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,250.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,384.44.

MercadoLibre Profile

(Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.