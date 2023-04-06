Accel Wealth Management Reduces Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Accel Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,356,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,974,193,000 after purchasing an additional 917,225 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 5.0% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 22,369,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $627,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,362 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 177.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,815,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $247,374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,638,800 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 8.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,033,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $113,211,000 after purchasing an additional 309,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 15.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,211,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,079,000 after acquiring an additional 437,281 shares during the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines Trading Down 1.4 %

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $33.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.79 and a 200 day moving average of $34.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.25. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $46.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $13.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.03 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 45.69%. As a group, research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

DAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Delta Air Lines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $186,231.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,430,786.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Francis S. Blake purchased 12,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $496,910.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 93,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,618,611.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $186,231.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,430,786.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,980 shares of company stock worth $1,696,902 in the last three months. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

Featured Articles

