ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Trading 3.7% Higher

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) shares rose 3.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.08 and last traded at $11.08. Approximately 190,782 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 855,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.68.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ACMR shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ACM Research from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (up from $12.00) on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of ACM Research from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.33.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.26. The company has a market capitalization of $612.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.43.

In other ACM Research news, insider Lisa Feng sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $278,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,512.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Haiping Dun sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $452,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 889,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,722,738.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Lisa Feng sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $278,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $618,512.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 33.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ACM Research by 1,133.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,843,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,215,000 after buying an additional 1,694,246 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ACM Research by 363.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,053,683 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,702 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in ACM Research by 211.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,988,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,632 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in ACM Research by 1,978.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 868,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after purchasing an additional 827,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ACM Research by 200.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 884,041 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,878,000 after purchasing an additional 589,527 shares during the period. 64.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

