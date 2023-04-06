Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ADEVF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Adevinta ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Pareto Securities raised shares of Adevinta ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Danske lowered shares of Adevinta ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Adevinta ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.83.

Adevinta ASA Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ADEVF opened at $7.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.43. Adevinta ASA has a 52-week low of $5.85 and a 52-week high of $8.65.

About Adevinta ASA

Adevinta ASA owns and operates online classifieds sites. The company's products and services include generalist classifieds, specialist real estate, motors, and jobs sites. It operates various online classifieds sites under the Adverts.ie, Agriaffaires, A Vendre a Louer, Autónavigátor.hu, Automobile.it, Autotrader, carsguide, coches.net, daft.ie, 2dehands/2ememain, DoneDeal, eBay Kleinanzeigen, Fotocasa, Grupo Zap, Groupe Argus, Gumtree, Habitaclia, Használtautó.hu, InfoJobs, Jófógás, Kufar, Kijiji, leboncoin, leboncoin hotel, Locasun, MachineryZone, Marktplaats, Milanuncios, mobile.de, motos.net, OLX Brasil, Paycar, Segundamano, subito, Truckscorner, Vide Dressing, vivanuncios, Willhaben, L'Argus, and Pilgo brands.

