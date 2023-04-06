Adocia (OTCMKTS:ADOCY) versus Sumitomo Chemical (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) Critical Comparison

Adocia (OTCMKTS:ADOCY – Get Rating) and Sumitomo Chemical (OTCMKTS:SOMMY – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Adocia and Sumitomo Chemical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Adocia alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adocia 0 0 1 0 3.00 Sumitomo Chemical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Earnings and Valuation

Adocia has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sumitomo Chemical has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Adocia and Sumitomo Chemical’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adocia $7.16 million 14.11 -$26.92 million N/A N/A Sumitomo Chemical $22.59 billion 0.25 $1.32 billion $1.94 8.73

Sumitomo Chemical has higher revenue and earnings than Adocia.

Profitability

This table compares Adocia and Sumitomo Chemical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adocia N/A N/A N/A Sumitomo Chemical 3.83% 4.65% 1.85%

Summary

Sumitomo Chemical beats Adocia on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Adocia

(Get Rating)

Adocia SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, researches and develops formulations of pre-approved therapeutic proteins and peptides for the treatment of diabetes and other metabolic diseases. Its proprietary BioChaperone technological platform is designed and developed to optimize the performance of therapeutic proteins. The company's clinical product pipeline includes insulin formulations, such as BioChaperone Lispro U100 and U200, which are ultra-rapid formulations based on rapid insulin lispro; BioChaperone Combo, a combination of acting insulin glargine and rapid-acting insulin lispro; BioChaperone LisPram, a combination of prandial insulin with pramlintide; and BioChaperone Glucagon, an aqueous formulation of human glucagon for the treatment of hypoglycemia, as well as M1Pram, a metabolite of insulin glargine and pramlintide. Its preclinical pipeline includes bi-hormonal products, which include BioChaperone AsPram, which is a combination of rapid insulin aspart with pramlintide; and BioChaperone Glargine Liraglutidea, which is a fixed combination of insulin glargine with an analogue of the GLP-1 receptor. In addition, the company's preclinical pipeline includes multihormonal products for the treatment of obesity, including BioChaperone GluExe, which is a combination of glucagon and exenatide; PramExe, which is a combination of pramlintide and exenatide; and BioChaperone PramGluExe, which is a triple combination of pramlintide, glucagon and exenatide. It has a strategic alliance with Tonghua Dongbao Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize BioChaperone Lispro and BioChaperone Combo in China and other Asian and Middle Eastern territories. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Lyon, France.

About Sumitomo Chemical

(Get Rating)

Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Petrochemicals, Energy and Functional Materials Sector, IT-related Chemicals Sector, Health and Crop Sciences Sector, Pharmaceuticals Sector and Others. The Petrochemicals segment consists of synthetic resin, rubber and other resin processed products. The Energy & Functional Materials Sector manufactures and sells battery parts, engineering plastics, synthetic rubber, dye, addition agent, chemical and aluminum products. The IT-Related Chemicals segment sells optical products, color filters, semiconductor processing materials, compound semiconductor materials, and battery components. The Health and Crop Sciences segment distributes fertilizers, pesticides, insecticides, tropical infectious disease control materials, and feed additives. The Pharmaceuticals segment develops and sells ethical pharmaceuticals, radiopharmaceutical, and radiation therapy equipment. The Others segment provides supply of electrical power and steam, design, engineering and construction services for chemical plants, transportation and warehousing services, and conduct of materials and envi

Receive News & Ratings for Adocia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adocia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.